10 Jul 2022

Martin McGuinness Chieftain's Walk date announced

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 4:16 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation has announced the date for this year's Chieftain's Walk.

The event, which is held in memory of the late Martin McGuinness will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was established to celebrate "Martin’s life, work and achievements as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson – promoting his aims, objectives and progressive ideals."

Announcing the Chieftain's Walk 2022 it said: "We are delighted to announce that this year's walk will take place on Sunday, 18 September.

"Since its inception, the Chieftain's Walk has attracted thousands of people, who have come together to remember Martin.

"Martin was a passionate advocate for peace, equality and education and the Foundation is taking forward a number of initiatives to build on that important legacy.

"All proceeds from the Chieftains Walk will go to the Foundation so all those taking part will be directly supporting this work and will also receive a certificate of their participation."

Further details on this year’s route will be announced over the coming weeks. The Foundation is also expecting walks to take place in other parts of Ireland and internationally,

It said: "We are hoping as many people as possible can sign up to support the work of the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation.

"Registration costs £10 and participants can sign up HERE.

