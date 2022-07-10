Martin McGuinness Chieftain's Walk date announced

Walk in support of Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation
The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation has announced the date for this year's Chieftain's Walk.
The event, which is held in memory of the late Martin McGuinness will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was established to celebrate "Martin’s life, work and achievements as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson – promoting his aims, objectives and progressive ideals."
Announcing the Chieftain's Walk 2022 it said: "We are delighted to announce that this year's walk will take place on Sunday, 18 September.
"Since its inception, the Chieftain's Walk has attracted thousands of people, who have come together to remember Martin.
"Martin was a passionate advocate for peace, equality and education and the Foundation is taking forward a number of initiatives to build on that important legacy.
"All proceeds from the Chieftains Walk will go to the Foundation so all those taking part will be directly supporting this work and will also receive a certificate of their participation."
Further details on this year’s route will be announced over the coming weeks. The Foundation is also expecting walks to take place in other parts of Ireland and internationally,
It said: "We are hoping as many people as possible can sign up to support the work of the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation.
"Registration costs £10 and participants can sign up HERE.
Girls arriving at the Live In The Marquee 2022 Concert. From left, are: Niamh McLaughlin, Nicole McLaughlin and Grace O'Sullivan.
Megan Thynne of Meath is tackled by Shelly Twohig of Donegal during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.