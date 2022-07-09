Lough Swilly RNLI tows small pleasure boat to safety

RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat
The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat was called into action today.
The lifesaving service was paged today at 4.30pm by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to assist a 26ft bayliner.
The boat with two people onboard had developed mechanical issues and the crew safely towed the boat into Fahan Marina before returning to Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.
“Many thanks to the crew of Nomad for their assistance today
“Remember if you’re in difficulty in or on the water, or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,” a spokesperson said.
Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal celebrates with teammate Jodie McFadden after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Fina
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.