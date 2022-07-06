Inishowen road due to close next week for repairs

Redcastle to Gleneely road will be blocked at Cruckanonion
The Redcastle to Gleneely road (L1411) will be blocked at Cruckanonion on Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July from 7am to 7pm for essential repair works.
Traffic management and local diversions will be in place, delays can be expected.
Donegal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
The report was initiated by the council earlier this year after concerns were raised over the purchase of the houses at An Crannla in Buncrana in 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.