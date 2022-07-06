Moville chef joins forces with IDP to deliver free cookery bootcamp

A unique insight into what it is like working in a professional kitchen is being offered to anyone over the age of 18, unemployed and interested in working in the food industry in Inishowen.

IDP in association with Donegal ETB, Taste4Success, Skillnet and Sláintecare Healthy Food Made Easy, are hosting their first ever FREE Summer Cookery Bootcamp in which participants will be trained by the best in the Hospitality industry.

Beginning on July 19, in Inish Fusion in Moville, the six-day course will see successful applicants achieve industry-relevant qualifications, develop valuable kitchen skills, and gain a vital understanding of food preparation and how a commercial kitchen operates.

Moville chef John McDaid, who is facilitating the cookery element of the course on behalf of IDP and the other partners, said the course will give people a real insight into what working in a professional kitchen is really about.

He said at a time when staff shortages in the hospitality industry are at an all time high this course could give someone a chance of starting a new career.

“Local businesses are crying out for chefs and kitchen workers so this could be a great opportunity to work in our industry,” said the Head Chef.

John, who runs the popular Inish Fusion in Moville’s Malin Road, says the cookery bootcamp will also teach participants about the food pyramid, how to make healthier choices, and make meals easily through the new Sláintecare Healthy Food Made Easy directive.

“I have been doing cookery courses and demonstrations on and off for 20 years so it is great to be working with IDP on this venture and being able to teach people how to make healthy easy meals,” he said.

As part of the course participants will learn knife skills, food preparation and commercial kitchen processes. However in addition to this the bootcamp will give people a level 2 qualification in food safety and HACCP delivered by Martin Lynch and funded by T4S Skillnet. This is a qualification needed to work in any kitchen/deli.

Mary McGeehan, training officer at IDP in Buncrana, says she hopes the course will act as a starting point for those considering employment in the Food Industry and want to learn the fundamental skills required to operate in food preparation and how a commercial kitchen operates.

“You don’t need any prior experience in catering to apply, and you’ll finish the course with an accredited qualification,” said Mary.

“Our focus will be on skills, qualifications, and industry insight. It is designed to support participants to develop valuable kitchen skills and gain an insight into how a kitchen operates with a view to providing a pathway for participants to move into an entry level cook role working in the Hospitality Industry,” added Mary.

For more on the course see www.inishowen.ie/event/free-summer-cookery-bootcamp or contact Mary on mmcgeehan@inishowen.ie / 0866015085