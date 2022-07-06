Fatal car crash near Newtowncunningham on Tuesday night

Gardai have cordoned off the scene near Manorcunningham
Gardai have this morning appealed for information following a two-vehicle crash between Manorcunningam and Newtowncunningham last night (Tuesday) near the townland of Sharon's Glebe on the main Letterkenny to Derry Road.
It is understood the incident happened around 11pm.
The driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The other driver is understood to have been injured but in a non-life-threatening way.
Gardai have asked for anyone who may have been in the vicinity with any information or dash cam footage to get in touch with them. Diversions are in operation at the scene
