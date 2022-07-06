Councillors indicate support for mica amendments

Donegal's 37 county councillors have given an overwhelming thumbs up to the Mica Action Group's (MAG) call for them to declare their support for their cause.

The group had issued them with an ultimatum on Sunday to declare their support for the 80 amendments the group wanted to be aired in the Dáil in relation to the defective concrete blocks redress bill.

They had warned if support was not forthcoming they would publicly shame them using an online poster showing the public who supported them and who did not. They also indicated that come election time, MAG would remind the public who was with them and who wasn't.

All 37 councillors, including government party members, voted for adding the amendments but the efforts to get support in the Dáil failed.

MAG will stage a Leinster House protest today as well being present in the public gallery for the debate which has only been allocated two hours.

MAG has also registered its intention with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at Leinster House to establish a political party to contest the next general and local elections.

“It is our intention to run candidates in all affected counties in the local and national elections,” a statement said.

It added: “Four counties are now on the defective concrete block scheme. However, we know based on our research, that this problem is manifesting in 13 counties so far. We will be making contact with victims in these other affected counties to establish action groups and asking each group to work under the umbrella of this new political party.

"We will also be making contact with campaigners who are fighting in our cities for remediation of thousands of defective apartments and townhouses.

"We will now mobilise our campaign towards running candidates in each of the 13 affected counties and major cities and we are confident, we will succeed.”