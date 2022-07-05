Mica campaign group confirms plans to form new political party

Mica campaigners have confirmed plans to form a new political party.

The group has 28 days to finalise details of the new party - including the party name.

But the process to form the new party is already underway with Oireachtas papers being signed by campaign representatives today.

The news comes as the Mica Action Group (MAG) accused the Government of attempting to railroad through its €3.65 billion defective blocks remediation scheme without taking the 80 amendments on board that MAG say are vital to making the redress package work for everyone.

Last week, during a Dáil debate, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin read out a statement on behalf of representatives of the homeowners, across Donegal, Mayo, Clare, Limerick and Sligo.

Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group explained that the statement included a promise that if campaigners couldn’t achieve a change to the scheme from the outside, they will move to change it from within.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show on Highland Radio, Mr Doherty said the campaigners believe that’s the stage they are now at.

“So yesterday, we declared our intent and we have got that acknowledged by the Oireachtas. We have got our application form here now to form our own party,” he explained.

Mr Doherty said a name for the new party must now be decided.

“We are going to work all that out,” he said.

“We know mica is the brand and that’s very important and a lot of people relate to that.

“But we also know that there’s an awful lot more to this than mica. We’ve got pyrrhotite as well as pyrite being the other recognised brand.

“That’s all for another day. We’ve got 28 days to work all the details out.

“Right now we have had to declare our intent which is the first stage, and a very important stage in the process. That took a lot of soul searching but that’s where we have arrived at.”