Garda appeal for missing bike which fell from car

Trek Marlin Bike
Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in locating a Trek Marlin bike which was lost between Galdonagh and Fahan between 7.30pm and 8.30pm yesterday, Thursday evening.
The motorist was driving through the area when the bike, as pictured above, they were transporting came loose and fell from their car.
If anybody has any information regarding this bike or are aware of its current location, gardaí would kindly ask them to please contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.