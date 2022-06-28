Coleman Legal to hold further public meetings in Malin Head and Ballyliffin

A section of the crowd that attended a previous meeting in Buncrana
The firm behind a legal challenge on behalf of mica-affected homeowners is to hold further public meetings this weekend.
Coleman Legal will be holding the first of its three meetings in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Friday evening at 7pm.
Two meetings will be held in Inishowen on Saturday. the first meeting will be held in the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin at 11am then a second meeting will be held at 7pm in the Malin Head Community Centre.
The meetings are open to the public with mica-affected homeowners encouraged to attend and sign up for free legal representation.
