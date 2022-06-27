Council meeting adjourned over death threat

Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr
The start of this afternoon's special meeting of Donegal County Council had to be adjourned when cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray ruled he was unhappy with the "childish behaviour" of one of the members.
He was responding to a call from independent councillor, Frank McBrearty Jnr following a claim he felt unsafe because one of the councillors sitting near him had threatened to kill him.
The Raphoe councillor could be heard online saying, 'I want to move, he threatened to kill me'.
Cllr Murray said that was an extremely serious allegation and he [Cllr McBrearty Jnr] should go to the gardaí. He then proceeded to adjourn the meeting for five minutes because of what he said was Cllr McBrearty Jnr's disruptive behaviour.
The meeting has now resumed.
