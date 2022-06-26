30 year service award for man who joined RNLI after he was himself was rescued

An incident that could very well have ended with two young men losing their lives at sea turned out to be a lifechanging moment for one of them.

After being rescued by the RNLI, a young Seamus McDaid dedicated himself to the service, and to saving lives at sea.

A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI took to social media to share news of a special award for Seamus on Saturday.

"Over 30 years ago, a young Seamus McDaid and his friend, Christian McGinley were rescued clinging from rocks after their boat developed engine trouble," said the spokesperson.

"Seamus, grateful to be alive joined Lough Swilly RNLI.

"Today, along with his wife Liz, Seamus was awarded the 30 year long service medal from the RNLI at Saint Helen's Hotel, Dublin.

"30 years on the pager is some achievement! We at Lough Swilly are immensely proud of Seamus. Enjoy the celebrations folks!"

More than 100 people have left messages of congratulations and gratitude in the comments section of the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook post.

