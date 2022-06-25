McHugh's Miscellany: Why fear the wrath of El Presidente?

I see my old pal President Michael D Higgins has been causing a bit of a kerfuffle in government circles about comments he made recently over the smouldering, if not explosive housing crisis. He invoked the dastardly “D” word - Disaster.



Housing “isn’t a crisis any more – it is a disaster”, he said.



I also read where one minister said his “interventions” were “getting embarrassing” after a few previous observations on his beloved island.

Our President Michael Daniel Higgins

And by all accounts he should be taken to task about one of the greatest social issues directly affecting its citizens for decades.

Naughty, naughty El Presidente!

Now when I say that he is an old friend, I do not mean that I have ever been invited to one of his yearly garden parties but there is a connection.

When I was the Auditor of the Soc & Pol Society at UCG or its various manifestations thereafter, he was the first guest speaker to help me out when we organised the Society’s first event at college.

Perchance he was also my lecturer and a colourful and entertaining one at that. And you certainly need some of those!

I enjoyed his eclectic turn of phrase, or very occasional berate to a noisy student.

But this was always delivered with the charm, elegance and wit that would have pleased any Professor of English at the college, of which he was not, may I add.

Áras an Uachtaráin - the home of the Irish President

But he did write for Hot Press and as a good socialist does, he wanted a more equal playing field for rich and poor.

He was always deeply passionate and sometimes was prone to building up a little head of steam in political discourse in later years as he went politico full time after trading in academic life.

As President, I think he has carried out the duties to which he was elected to, with great efficiency and propriety, befitting both his scholarly and political gravitas.

Growing up I recall a former President, the late Cearbhall Ó’Dálaigh being so duty bound that he resigned after a minister called him a “thundering disgrace”, no rudaí mar sin!I would be hopeful that the current bunch of politicians in our midst would not be so petty to attempt to chastise our Head of State.What our President has simply done is call a spade a spade.Like us all he is human and can occasionally show his many sides of wisdom and strength of feeling, but if he occasionally or allegedly strays or errs into ‘ultra vires’ territory, it is because of his genuine concerns for the people that made him Head of State.As for the Minister who was quoted as saying that his interventions were “getting embarrassing” a little Government mirror-gazing might be in order as well.In the same breath I don’t see the constant criticism of any government over everything they do and everything they say to be helpful in respectful discourse or changing fortunes.What goes around, comes around and the slingers of today will be the defenders of tomorrow.As for President Higgins, in the autumnal phase of his guarding the sliotar between the hurling posts, invariably he will surely want to be remembered for more than just his luncheons, melodic lilt, welcoming visiting Heads of State and appearances on the Late Late Show.If he didn’t say what needed to be said sometimes, analysis of his Presidential legacy would be much the poorer.El Presidente Higgins will always find a cup of tea if he visits my home, or maybe that invite for Áras an Uachtaráin is on its way!