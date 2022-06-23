Mica redress campaigners to appear at joint Housing Committee
Members of the Mica Action Group will appear before a joint Housing committee today in a shortened form of pre-legislative scrutiny on the the Defective Concrete Blocks Bill.
Campaigners however will today be seeking a number of amendments to the bill before it comes before the Dail and Seanad.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said yesterday that he believes the scheme has already been greatly improved before any amendments have been added.
However, there is widespread concerns among affected homeowners that the new scheme will not their meet their needs.
Donegal TD Joe McHugh has said the Bill as it stands does need amendments and there are a number of elements that need to be changed
