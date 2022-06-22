Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Noreen O'Dowd, Donegal Town/Offaly/Cork

The death has occurred of Noreen (Nora E) O'Dowd, The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Banagher, Co. Offaly and Brandon, Co. Cork.

Peacefully in the excellent care of Donegal Community Hospital, Wednesday June 22, 2022. Deeply regretted by her sister, Teresa and brother, Michael; nieces Anna & Niamh; nephews Desmond & Jim; grandniece's, grandnephew's & extended family in Sligo, Mayo and the US; and her friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her brothers Martin, Padraig, John and sister Maureen.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 24, at 10am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town (live-streamed on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-Agathas-clar-donegal), followed by interment at Leck New Cemetery, Letterkenny. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Daniel O'Donnell, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his brother Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg from 6pm to 9pm this evening (Wednesday) and tomorrow from 5pm to 6.45pm. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (24th) at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Martin Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Martin Gillespie, Kille, Kilcar.



Removal from McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara, today (June 22) at 6.15pm to arrive at his home for the wake at 7pm. Removal from his home Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by interment in Kilcar Cemetery.

Thomas McClean, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Mc Clean, Dooish, Ballybofey. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father to Thomas, Tracy, Gary, Paul, Dylan and the late Michael, cherished brother of Patrick, John, Fidelis, Jennifer, Bernadette and the late Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday June 22. Funeral leaving his late residence at 10.20am on Friday June 24 for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

The House is strictly private to Family only, please

Celine O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Celine Ó Donnell (née Slevin), Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St Phelim's Nursing Unit, Drumahair, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and sadly missed by her devoted family.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 4-8pm (Eircode F94 DH79) with removal from her residence on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon from mass for the resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey, Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Ballyshannon branch of the St Vincent De Paul care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to the family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819

House private at present, please.



Denis Friel, Portstewart, Derry and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Denis Friel, Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart, Derry and formerly Carndonagh.

He died on Monday, peacefully, at Causeway Hospital.

Dearly loved father of Jenny, Donnacha and Deirdre (Dee), father-in-law of Mark, Carol and Finn, a devoted grandfather and much loved brother of Myra, Joan, Helen, Rosemary, Frank and the late Anne. Much regretted by his ex-wife Aideen.

Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea, Portstewart on Thursday at 1pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Andrew Eugene Anderson, Donegal Town and Killygordon



The death has occurred of Andrew Eugene Anderson (known as Eugene) Rossylongan, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardnagannagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remembered by his loving wife Geraldine, children Ellen and Eoghán, grandchildren Evie and Sonnie, partners Innes and Laura.

Eugene’s remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday. House private to family and friends. Eugene’s remains will leave his residence at 10.15am on Thursday for funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with his remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

House private to family and friends please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul, Donegal Town, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Padraig McLaughlin, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Padraig Mc Laughlin, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie; daughters, Sarah and Mary; sons, Patrick, Thomas, John and James; sister Nora Doherty (Newtowncunningham), in-laws, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Mary's home in Meenderrygamph, Gaoth Dobhair.

Rosary at 8pm. House private from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

James Harley, Churchill and Canada

The death has taken place of James Harley of Canada, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill.

James passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness on Saturday.

Predeceased by his wife Sheila, brothers Joe, John, Hughie, Colm, Tim and sisters Minnie, Nellie and Annie. He is survived by his sons Frank, Shaun and Jimmy; daughters Maureen, Bridgeen, Josephine, Jacqueline, Deirdre and Siobhan; his sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Packie in New York.

A funeral Mass took place in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sarnia today Wednesday. James' ashes will be brought home and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Patience Louise Riley, Glenties and formerly of USA

The death has taken place of Patience Louise Riley of 8 Dr. McCloskey Crescent, Glenties and formerly of Drimnalough, Glenties and USA.

She passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday. Dearly beloved wife of Eugene Miller and mother to Joshua, Sarah, Rachel and Nathaniel. Patience will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and a very wide circle of friends in Donegal and around the world.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday between 6-8pm.

Funeral cortége departs Shovlin's Funeral Home at 12 noon on Thursday for funeral service at Church of Ireland, Lettermaward at 1pm. Due to the intimacy of the church, face masks are requested.

Reception following funeral at Paddy Elliott’s Bar, Lettermaward.

For those who cannot attend, the service can be viewed live on Shovlin's Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations please to Patience’s charity of choice, The Hunger Project (thp.org).

Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver

The death has occurred of Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Ralph and sister Laura.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Sharon (Keith), and Sandra (Alastair), son Andrew (Fiona), grandchildren Scott, Matthew, Jessica, Sarah and Brooke, and brother Joe.

Funeral service in St John’s Parish Church, Inver on Thursday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends, please.

