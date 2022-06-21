Moville Tidy Towns set to launch its annual gardening competition

Moville Tidy Towns will soon be launching its annual gardening competition
Moville Tidy Towns will soon be launching its annual gardening competition.
The competition will run from July to mid-August.
An independent judge will review all applicants within this period and a presentation of winners will be held in The Corner Bar towards the end of August.
The competition will be open to all businesses and residents in the Moville area.
From July 1, forms will be available online via the Moville Tidy Towns Facebook page and a paper copy will be available from the Post Office, Moville Resource Centre and The Corner Bar.
