Buncrana records lowest number of new home transactions across Donegal

New data from the CSO shows that Buncrana has recorded the lowest number of new homes transactions across Donegal with 130 homes bought.

The data shows that 1,180 new home transactions were completed in the county during 2019, with highest number of 260 homes being purchased in Donegal Town, with 110 sole transtractions and 150 joint transactions.

Letterkenny recorded 240 transactions, Glenties 170, Lifford and Stranorlar 140, while Milford along with Buncrana recorded the lowest number of transactions with 130 homes bought.

The median price people paid for a home in Donegal in 2019 was €120,000, with Milford recording the highest median price at €146,000 followed by Letterkenny at €130,600 and €130,000 in Buncrana.

The average price of a home in Donegal Town and Glenties was recorded at €120,000, while Carndonagh home owners paid on average €109,000 – with the cheapest transactions recorded in Lifford and Stranorlar at €105,000.

The median age for transactions is 43 with 50 the highest age in Glenties and Milford, followed by 44 in Carndonagh and 43 in Donegal Town.

Lifford and Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Buncrana all recorded the lowest median age of homeowners at 39.