Road improvement works set to begin tomorrow along Buncrana's Aghilly Road
The Aghilly Road in Buncrana will be blocked to traffic at times tomorrow and Wednesday between A&N Fuels to Coyles Fuels to facilitate Road Improvement works.
Local diversions will be in place during these times.
Donegal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
