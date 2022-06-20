Almost 60 people arrested over rally weekend - but figures down on last event

Letterkenny Garda Station
There were 58 arrests in the Letterkenny area during between Thursday and Sunday.
The number of arrests in the town peaks during the days around the staging of the Donegal International Rally each year.
However, the total number of arrests were well down on the figure of 90 for 2019 when the event was last held.
A number of people will appear in court today in relation to a variety of incidents around the Letterkenny area during rally weekend.
