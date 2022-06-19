Missing teenager found safe and well following search operation

The Rescue 118 helicopter was called in to assist the search
A missing teenager has been found safe and well following a major search operation.
A teenage girl was reported missing in Culdaff, sparking the multi-agency operation involving Gardaí, Greencastle Coast Guard and Rescue 118.
Rescue 118 helicopter was in action in the early hours of this morning, using infrared imaging to scan the area.
An update from Greencastle Coast Guard at 7am confirmed that the young person has been found and search and rescue teams have been stood down.
The public has been thanked for their assistance.
