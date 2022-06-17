Search

17 Jun 2022

22-year-old appears in court on three counts of dangerous driving in Letterkenny

Bail bond conditions include being prohibited from the Greater Letterkenny area this Donegal International Rally weekend

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 Jun 2022 8:27 PM

A 22-year-old from Co Derry man appeared before Ballyshannon District Court today on three counts of dangerous driving at different locations in Letterkenny. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred yesterday, Thursday.

Before the court was Rian McLoughlin with an address of 35 Barrcregg, Claudy, County Derry.

Before his bail bond was approved, Judge Sandra Murphy issued a number of bail conditions which included the defendant being prohibited from entering the Greater Letterkenny area this weekend, during the Donegal International Rally weekend.

Thereafter, he was also to sign on each Saturday at Letterkenny Garda station between 7am and 7pm, but not until June 25, 2022.  

His solicitor, Mr Frank Murphy, said that the conditions were acceptable to his client.

Defendant was charged for an alleged offence on June 16 at Bunagee Letterkenny contrary to section 53 (1) of the road traffic act 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the road traffic (No.2) Act 2011. 

A similar charge was proffered for alleged dangerous driving on the same date at the Station Roundabout, Letterkenny contrary to section 53 (1) of the road traffic act 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the road traffic (No.2) Act 2011. 

A third charge on June 16 at Port Road Letterkenny contrary to section 53 (1) of the road traffic act 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the road traffic (No.2) Act 2011 was also before the court.

A fourth charge pertained to driving without insurance yesterday, June 16 at Bunagee, Letterkenny contrary to section 56 (1) & (3) of the road traffic act 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the road traffic (No.2) Act 2011.

Other bail conditions attached by the court included the tendering of a phone number where defendant was contactable at all times.

In lieu of a cash bond of €1,000, £900 sterling was accepted into the court and defendant was released on bail.

The case was adjourned to Letterkenny District Court on September 12, for full disclosure of documents to Mr McLoughlin's solicitor.

