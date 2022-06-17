‘Huge pressure’ on Letterkenny University Hospital ahead of rally weekend

Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 27 Covid-19 patients on Friday morning
Letterkenny University Hospital is in high escalation due to high attendances at its emergency department which are leading to significant wait times.
Management said 135 people attended the emergency department on Thursday, which followed 176 registrations on Tuesday, one of the highest ever recorded.
There has been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, with 27 patients with the disease being treated in the hospital on Friday morning. Management said there has been an outbreak in one ward of the hospital.
In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group said the hospital is preparing for all eventualities due to the Donegal International Rally, but “there is huge pressure on bed availability which is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward”.
Anyone with non-emergency health issues is asked to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Nowdoc GP out-of-hours service.
Gardaí said the man was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious but not life-threatening FILE PICTURE
