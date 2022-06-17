Man injured during stage of Donegal International Rally

Gardaí said the man was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious but not life-threatening FILE PICTURE
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured during a stage of the Donegal International Rally.
It is understood the man in his 60s was spectating at a stage of the rally when he was struck by a car at around 4pm on Friday in the Dooish Hill area near St Johnston.
Gardaí said the man was taken to Letterkenny Univesrity Hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
