Live blog: Follow the action from the Donegal International Rally

The Donegal International Rally returns on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its first running - and it promises to be a classic.

Six stages on Friday are followed by eight on Saturday, including the iconic Knockalla. The final six stages on Sunday sees the event conclude on the world-renowned Atlantic Drive with the crews expected on the finish ramp at the Mount Errigal Hotel before 6pm.

Over 70,000 spectators are expected to converge on 20 special stages over the only three-day event in the Irish Tarmac Championship calendar.

Regarded as one of the most popular events in European rallying, Donegal is back with a bang - and you can follow it all with our live blog

A full entry list of 161 crews is headed by Sam Moffett in his Ford Fiesta, the Monaghan man back in search of retaining his crown. Callum Devine, Josh Moffett, Alastair Fisher, Declan Boyle and three-time British champion Matt Edwards are all in tow, while the national competitors has a deluge of locals eagerly waiting to tackle the Donegal tar again.