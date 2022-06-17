Missing person located following search operation

Lough Swilly RNLI was involved in a missing person search operation
A missing person has been found safe and well after a search operation was conducted involving the Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.
Lough Swilly RNLI was paged this morning at 4.30am by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to launch their In-Shore Lifeboat to help search for a person reported missing in the Rathmullan area.
Shortly after, the All-Weather Lifeboat was also paged. After a short search, it was reported the person was found safe and well.
Both boats returned to Buncana, refuelled and made ready for service.
An RNLI spokesperson said: "Remember if you're in difficulty or see someone in trouble in or on the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."
