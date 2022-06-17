Search

17 Jun 2022

Traffic congestion inevitable as rally gets underway - see where the stages are being held

Motorists are being advised that there will be significant traffic disruption over the next three days due to the stage of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

The event, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is being staged for the first time since 2019 having had an enforced break due to Covid-19.

Huge crowds are expected and traffic congestion is inevitable in Letterkenny - where the rally is headquartered - and in areas where there are stages. Additional gardaí will be on duty.

More than 160 crews will take to the start for the main event, which runs from Friday to Sunday and takes in 20 stages in north Donegal. There is also a junior rally, a rally for historics, and a special "Demonstration Run" on Sunday, featuring several former winners of the event in some iconic cars from the past.

The event begins in Letterkenny with a ceremonial start at 11.00 am and the first stage, Dooish Hill, will follow shortly afterwards in the Manorcunningham area.

The rally will conclude with the Atlantic Drive stage around Downings on Sunday afternoon and the crews will then make their way back to Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel for the ceremonial finishing ramp.

Lookin ahead to the event, Aidan Harper, President of Motorsport Ireland, said: "Over this Donegal International weekend I would ask that you follow the directions of all our officials and marshals." 

He also called on people to "respect the residents where the stages are running, and keep the race in its place."

Meanwhile, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group has issued a road safety appeal to everyone attending the Donegal Rally.

It said: "Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and there is one essential ingredient required for everyone’s safety and that is personal responsibility."

Keep up to date with the rally on Donegallive.ie

The stages are listed below:

Friday (6 stages) 

Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham, Burt/Buncrana

SS1 Dooish Hill 1 (15.37 km), First car due: 11.53

SS2 An Grianan 1 (11.14 km), First car due: 12.17

SS3 Mouldy Hill 1 (12.99 km), First car due: 12.54

SS4 Dooish Hill 2 (15.37 km), First car due: 3.10 pm

SS5 An Grianan 2 (11.14 km), First car due: 3.28 pm

SS6 Mouldy Hill 2 (12.99 km), First car due: 4.05 pm

Service at Kiltoy, Letterkenny, 2.13 and 5.30


Saturday (8 stages)

Ballyare, Fanad, Rathmullan

SS7 Carnhill 1 (14.19 km), First car due: 9.16

SS8 Fanad Head 1 (19.88 km), First car due: 10.11

SS9 Knockalla 1 (19.61 km), First car due: 10.49

SS10 Carnhill 2 (14.19 km), First car due: 12.36

SS11 Fanad Head 2 (19.88 km), First car due: 1.31

SS12 Knockalla 2 (19.61 km), First car due: 2.09

SS13 Carnhill 3 (14.19 km), First car due: 3.56

SS14 Fanad Head 3 (19.88 km), First car due: 4.51

Service at Kiltoy, Letterkenny, 11.46 and 3.06


Sunday (6 stages)

Gartan, Glen, Downings

SS15 Gartan 1 (15.64 km), First car due: 11.35

SS16 High Glen 1 (12.00 km), First car due: 12.19

SS17 Atlantic Drive 1 (12.87 km), First car due: 12.59

SS18 Gartan 2 (15.64 km), First car due: 3.06

SS19 High Glen 2 (12.00 km), First car due: 3.50

SS20 Atlantic Drive 2 (12.87 km), 4.30

Service at Kiltoy, Letterkenny, 10.36 and 2.07

Finish ramp at Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, 5.49

Local News

