Plans for new Carndonagh Lidl store to go on display

Plans for the proposed new Carndonagh Lidl store are set to go on display to the public next week.
A drop-in community briefing will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 5pm to 7pm in the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.
Planning permission for the multi-million euro store was recently granted by Donegal County Council.
