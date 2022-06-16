Outrage as Inishowen playschool vandalised

There was shock and outrage in Carndonagh today as a local playschool has been vandalised.
Graffiti was dabbed on the walls of Naiscoil Dhomhnach Óg Teo, while toys and furniture where thrown around the outdoor play area.
In a post on Facebook, Naiscoil Dhomhnach Óg Teo said: "We have no words. It was disappointing to come to Naíscoil this morning to see that we had unwanted guests since yesterday afternoon".
See Wednesday's Inish Times for more
