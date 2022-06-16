Road closures due to the Donegal International Rally on Friday - list of townlands and times

Numerous roads will be temporarily closed in parts of Donegal tomorrow in order to cater for the first day of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

Friday sees stages of the event being held in the Manorcunningham and Newtowncunningham areas, and also between Burnfoot and Buncrana.

Donegal County Council has issued details of the road closures.

Stages one and four of the rally are Dooish Hill, near Manorcunningham.

Roads in this area will be closed between 10.30am - 5.30 pm.

The townlands affected are Veagh, Drumbarnett, Castleblaugh, Ryelands, Lismoghry, Ardagh, Tober, Listicall Upper, and Tullyannan.

The roads concerned are the: L-1194-1, L-1194-2, L-1214-6, L-5084-1, L-5134-1, L-5164-1, L-1224-2, L-1224-1, L-1264-3, L-5194-2, L-8171-3, L-8171-2, L-8271-1,and the L-2091-2

Stages two and five are near Grianan an Aileach, and in the townlands of Leitrim, Bogay Glebe, Drumbarret/Gortinlieve, Bohullion Upper, Toulett, and Carrowreagh.

Roads in this area will be closed between 11:00am -6.00 pm.

The roads affected are: the L-2121-1, L-2111-1, L-1991-1, L-7971-2, L-7971-1, L-1971-4, L-1981-1, L-1991-2, and the L-7981-1

Stages three and six (Mouldy Hill) are around back roads between Bridgend and Buncrana.

Roads in this area will be closed between 11.45 am-6.30 pm.

The roads affected are in the townlands of Letter, Craigtown, Carrowmullan, Rooskey, Ballynahone, Letter, Annaslee, Monreagh, Monreagh, Crislaghkeel, and Crislaghkeel.

The roads are the L-7391-1, L-7371-1, L-1831-1, L-7331-1, L-7331-2, L-7341-1, L-7261-3, L-7211-2, L-7211-1, L-7411-2, and the L-7411-1

All public roads connecting to the roads listed shall be closed for a distance of 300m from their junction with the listed roads, and also any lay-bys and car parks on the stages.

Motorists should note that there will be extra traffic on the main road from Letterkenny to Bridgend, and from Bridgend to Buncrana on Friday.