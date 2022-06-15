Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Maureen Gill, Buncrana

- Marie Canning, Castlefin/Cavan

- Francie McEleney, Gweedore/Gortahork

- Teresa McCauley, Newtowncunningham/St Johnston

- Thomas Cannon, Sligo and Killybegs

- Deirdre Walsh, Bundoran

- Marie Canning, Castlefin

- Tony McClintock, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Larmon, Dublin and Glenties

- Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

- Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

Maureen Gill, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Gill née McEleney 29 Ardravan Road, Buncrana. Passed away peacefully on June 15 2022 in the superb care if the staff letterkenny University Hospital.

Wife of the late Noel Gill RIP. Dear Mother of Michael, Esther, Bridget, Noel and the late John RIP. Sister of the late Michael, Esther, Hugh, and Margaret Rose who died in infancy R.I.P. Patricia and Joan.

Sadly missed by her Son's-in-law Eddie and Jack Daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Pauline Noel's Partner Tracey, Grandchildren Aisling, Aibhe, Caoimhe, Alex, Seán, Edward, Aine, Jack and Leah. Nieces, Nephews and friends. Removal from McLaughlin's funeral home today Wednesday at 6pm going to her residence.

Funeral from there at 10.20 a.m. on Friday 17th going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 9pm on Wednesday until 12 noon on Thursday. Family Flowers only please.

Marie Canning, Castlefin/Cavan

The death has taken place (June 13, 2022) at her home of Marie Canning (née Mc Entee), Marton House, Stranamuck, Castlefin, Lifford and formerly of Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Ciara and John and much loved sister of Peadar, Sean, Noel and Angela.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (June 15) at 5.30pm to St Columba's Church, Doneyloop.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 16) at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brothers, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. The house is private, family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop chapel youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Francie McEleney, Gweedore/Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Francie Mc Eleney, Bunaninver, Gweedore, originally from Cashelnagor, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his home. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

House private from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church Cnoc Fola, on Thursday, 16 June at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Teresa McCauley, Newtowncunningham/St Johnston

The death has occurred of Teresa McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St Johnston. Teresa will be lovingly missed by her sons and daughter, Stephen, Damian, Grainne and Gary, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters and all her extended family and friends. Teresa was predeceased by her husband James RIP.

Teresa will be reposing at her late residence, Keshends, Newtowncunningham from 12 noon Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon.

Thomas Cannon, Sligo and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Thomas Cannon, Teeling Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and formerly Killybegs.

He died suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his loving wife Teresa and daughter Concepta, parents Thomas and Annie Rose (Killybegs), brothers Charlie (Dublin), Joseph (Fulham, London), sisters Sheena (Dublin), Mary (Coventry), Peg (Killybegs), Nuala (Maryland, America), Nancy (Killybegs), niece Mary (Cavan), nephew Paul (Donegal). Predeceased by his brother-in-laws, Paddy Cunnane and Owen Cunnane (Ballymote), sister-in-law Mary Connolly (Offaly).

Deeply regretted by his sister Tory (Coventry) and his daughters Ann (Devaney), Joan (Kirrane), Rachel (Dore), sons Stephen, Nigel, David, Jarlath and Austin; sons-in-law Pat, David and Joe, daughters-in-law Michelle, Marian, Pauline, Breege and Sandra.

Adored grandad of Amy, Shauna, Chloe, Chantelle, Callum, Jillian, Aoife, Aaron, Conor, Luke, Adam, Andrea, Sarah, Ciaran, Dylan, Gianna, Elsie, Brooklyn, Brandon and adored great-granddaughter Alayah. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Mickey Cunnane (Ballymote). Sadly missed by his many friends and neighbours.

Thomas will repose at his residence on Teeling Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo (F56 XV25) on Wednesday until 9pm.

Removal from his residence on Thursday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Saint Columba’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Ballymote parish website https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

Please adhere to the current Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.

Deirdre Walsh, Bundoran

The death has taken place, peacefully at her residence, of Deirdre Walsh, 17 Gaelic Park Drive, Bundoran.

Beloved partner of Chris and adored mother to Carolyn, Sarah and Kyle. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her parents Sean and Josephine Walsh, her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home with house strictly private please.



Removal from her late residence on Thursday at 12 noon to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for a Humanist Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation.



Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Deirdre to Cancer Care West or The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Marie Canning, Castlefin

The death has taken place at her home of Marie Canning (née McEntee), Marton House, Stranamuck, Castlefin and formerly of Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Ciara and John and much loved sister of Peadar, Sean, Noel and Angela.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 5.30pm to St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brothers, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. The house is private, family only.

Tony McClintock, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place in England of Tony McClintock formerly from Moneycreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Barr and brother, Frank. Deeply missed by his loving wife Sheila, son Paul, brothers Johnny, Newtowncunningham and Jim, Glasgow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours in England and Donegal.

Tony’s ashes remains will be returning to Ireland for Memorial Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 16 at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

Mary Larmon, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Mary Larmon (née McDermott), Swords, Dublin and Glenties.



Beloved wife of the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her devoted nieces Noeleen and Fiona, nephew Pat, sisters-in-law Anne, Phyllis and Lola, nieces and nephews Claire, Theresa, Sandra, Sharon, George, Billy, Declan, Sandra, Sharon, Carl, Mark and Justin, grand-nieces Niamh and Evelyn, The Bear Family, Beverly and Lee Nelson (U.K.), relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (June 15) from 5pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Colmcille’s Church, Swords arriving for 10am.

Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery. You can view the funeral mass live on the church webcam through the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Aughnagar, Co Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Marie and adored father to Ciaran (Joy), Stephen (Veronica), Declan (Lois), Cathy (John) and Mairona (Seamus), deeply regretted by his loving family, his grandchildren Ella-Rose, Ben, Mie, Eoghan, Cassie and Donnacha, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Kitty, his brother John and sisters Eileen and Mary.

Reposing at the Family Home, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm and Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran, care of donation box at Family Home or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Ethna, sister Ann and brothers John and Manus. Deeply missed by loving daughters, Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie Magee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Virginia McLoone, Patricia McGlynn, Helen Browne and Eithne Devenney, brothers Liam, Michael, Martin and Brendan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Seamus’ remains are reposing at his late home.

Requiem Mass is being offered at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday at 10am, which can be on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Funeral cortege leaving his home at 11.30am, travelling via Errity Brae and down the Noughs, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Disease Association c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Inish Live or Donegal Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.