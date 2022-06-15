Inishowen's Spraoi agus Sport receives massive financial boost

Spraoi agus Spórt has received €300,000
Carndonagh based social enterprise Spraoi agus Sport has received a massive financial boost, it has been confirmed.
On this morning's Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, Ryan was joined on the show with Toy Show Appeal recipient of €300,000, Spraoi agus Sport's Helen Nolan.
Spraoi agus Sport is one of 154 charities and community groups that has secured Toy Show Appeal funding.
Speaking on how the grant will be spent, Helen said: "We are going to have a purpose-built space for which to deliver all our parent and toddler groups, all our antenatal and post natal support.
"We're going to have rooms that are available for counselling, for speech therapy and all the sort of support services. It's going to be totally inclusive - so it is going to be designed with all our children with a disability in mind."
