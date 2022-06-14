Motorcyclist hospitalised after Buncrana collision

Gardaí at Buncrana Garda station are appealing for information about the collision
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information about a road traffic collision which left a motorcyclist in hospital.
A red Honda motorcycle was involved in the collision which took place on St Mary’s Road at around 1.20 am on Sunday, June 12. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Gardaí believe the motorcyclist was travelling in the direction of Cockhill Road and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 93 20540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.