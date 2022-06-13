Road closed in south-west Donegal for essential works

The L2563 between Maas and Ardara is affected by closures over the coming days
A local road near Ardara is to be affected by closures over the coming days.
Donegal County Council says the L2563 between Maas and Ardara is to closed this afternoon until 6pm and again on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am to 6pm for essential road works.
