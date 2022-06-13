Search

13 Jun 2022

Inishowen farmers recognised for dairy farming excellence

Inishowen farmers recognised for dairy farming excellence

The Wylie family from Muff who were acknowledged for dairy farming excellence at the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 11:25 AM

Dairy farmers, David and Brooke Wylie from Muff have been acknowledged for dairy farming excellence at the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were recognised for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 15th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

David and Brooke Wylie received the award for Lowest TBC in Liquid Milk. The pair milk 100 Holstein Friesian and Pure Jersey cows in Muff and aim to increase the herd to 120 as part of their five year plan.

David has been milking cows for more than 50 years and was joined by his son Brooke in 2010. David and Brooke’s meticulous cleanliness and attention to detail, as well as a consistent milking routine impressed the judging panel.

Commenting on the awards, Donal Tierney, Chief Executive of Aurivo, said: “The Aurivo Milk Quality Awards is an annual award programme which recognises standards of excellence in dairy farming. 

"I would like to congratulate our eight Milk Quality Award winners, who continuously illustrated the highest quality of milk supply for both liquid and manufacturing milk. It is a privilege to honour their commitment, hard work and strive for excellence.

“Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base of almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. Our farming families' incredible commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media