Search

11 Jun 2022

Derryman avoids driving ban following Donegal crash

The man was warned by a Judge to take 'extra care as opposed to taking chances' after pleading guilty to careless driving

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

11 Jun 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Derryman has avoided a driving ban following a crash in Donegal.

Neil Devine was charged with dangerous driving following his part in a collision on the Muff-Burnfoot road.

Devine, a 34-year-old from Seven Oaks in Derry, appeared before Buncrana District Court.

The court heard that a lorry driver told Gardai that he was driving from Muff to Burnfoot when a Vauxhall Zafira overtook him and collided with a Combo van. The collision forced the Combo van into the side of the lorry, causing a broken wrist, which required two operations, to the van driver.

Solicitor for Devine, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, said the road in question is a ‘humpy, bumpy road’. His client was going to work at E&I engineering at the time.

“There was no question that he was going anything deliberately wrong,” Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

“That’s as bad a road as is in the country. It was a misjudgement.

“He misjudged the situation and he took responsibility for it. There was nothing downright deliberately bad. He got caught out with a manoeuvre.”

The court was told that Devine was fully insured at the time and passed a roadside breath test.

Father-of-two Devine is currently unemployed, but has a job coming up as a delivery driver, Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she would ‘rather reluctantly’ accept a plea to a charge of careless driving.

“Extra care needs to be taken as opposed to taking chances,” Judge Cunningham said.

Judge Cunningham fined Devine and said she would not disqualify him on this occasion.

“He needs to take extra care,” Judge Cunningham warned.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media