Search

10 Jun 2022

Donegal's new District Court Judge takes up her post

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham, a native of Letterkenny, presided at a sitting of Buncrana District Court, held at Letterkenny courthouse

Donegal's new District Court Judge takes up her post

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham at Letterkenny courthouse. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Jun 2022 12:59 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal’s new District Court judge has been officially welcomed to the bench.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham had begun her term in District Court Area 1, which includes Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Falcarragh and Glenties court sittings.

Judge Cunningham presided at Thursday’s siting of Buncrana District Court, held at Letterkenny courthouse.

Experienced Buncrana-based solicitor Ciaran Mac Lochlainn welcomed Judge Cunningham to District Number 1.

“We are delighted to have you here and we hope that you stay for a long time,” Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

“I assure you of the co-operation of myself and my colleagues in this area.”

Sergeant Sean McDaid, a court presenter at Buncrana District Court, conveyed best wishes to Judge Cunningham on behalf of Superintendent Goretti Sheridan.

Judge Cunningham said: “That you for the very warm welcomed. I am delighted, privileged and honoured to be appointed to District Number 1 and I look forward to working in al the various areas throughout the District.”

Mr Mac Lochlainn appealed to the new Judge for her support in the reopening of Carndonagh courthouse.

The courthouse in Carndonagh was closed in March 2019 and it is estimated that it could take €150,000 to properly refurbish. Sittings of Carndonagh District Court are now held at Letterkenny courthouse.

“Hopefully you will be on board to get Carndonagh up and running again. The President of the District Court is keen for Carndonagh to reopen. People are traveling from as far away as Malin Head, Glengad and Culdaff with no public transport.”

Sittings of Buncrana District Court, which have been heard in Letterkenny since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be heard at Buncrana courthouse from September. It had been hoped for a June return, but that date has been pushed back to September.

Judge Cunningham succeeds Judge Raymond Finnegan, who was reassigned to District Court Area 5 in November.

Originally from The Glebe, Letterkenny, Ms Cunningham was educated at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny.

She is married to Sligo solicitor, Seamus Monaghan and they have two children.

Since 2007, Ms Cunningham worked with Hegarty Armstrong Solicitors in Sligo.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media