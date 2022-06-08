Search

09 Jun 2022

Call for Buncrana to become the Pride capital of Donegal

The success of the county’s first Pride parade has led to a call for the town to host Donegal’s only such event every year

A huge rainbow flag being carried along Buncrana’s Main Street during Donegal’s first-ever Pride parade last Sunday PICTURE: DEIRDRE HEANEY, NWPRESSPICS

Reporter:

Declan Magee

08 Jun 2022 9:27 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said he would like to see Buncrana be the host town for the county’s only Pride parade on an annual basis. 

Thousands turned out in Buncrana on Sunday for  Donegal’s first-ever Pride parade, a celebration by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

The event was organised by Inishowen Pride as a fun and family-friendly event to celebrate the diversity of the community following the success of Pride month in the town last year.

Donegal Person of the Year Noel Cunningham hosted the parade which was attended by representatives from Foyle Pride in Derry.

Gallery: Inishowen's first ever Pride event hailed a major success

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald sent messages of support ahead of the parade.

The parade made its way through the town in splendid sunshine along streets lined with people before assembling at the town’s Market Square for live music.

A huge rainbow banner was carried through the streets by more than one hundred people. The Carndonagh Brass Band and the Inishowen Carnival Group were among the groups that took part in the parade.

Noel Cunningham, former Irish rugby international Nora Stapleton, and former Donegal senior county footballer  Eamonn  McGee were among those who addressed the crowd at the end of the parade.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray addressed the parade before it set off.

Speaking after the parade he said he was very proud of Inishowen and Buncrana and how the community supported the event. He said the event was as big if not bigger than this year’s St Patrick's Day celebrations in the town.

“I always expected it to be a success but I think it blew everybody’s expectations completely out of the water- it was far, far bigger than we could have possibly have hoped for.

“Ultimately I think it is a real statement from Buncrana that we are a modern, progressive society that welcomes and cherishes diversity and really shows that  discrimination or prejudice in any form will not be accepted in Buncrana or in Donegal.”

He said he would like to see Buncrana host “one massive county-wide Pride parade” every year.

“I think it should be in Buncrana as it broke the mould by being the first to do it.”

