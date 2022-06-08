Search

08 Jun 2022

Inishowen's iCARE opens new sensory garden

iCARE sensory garden

iCARE has opened a new sensory garden

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Inishowen autism charity iCARE has opened a new sensory garden.

The project received funding as part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan, which has been financed under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme. The PEACE IV Programme is managed by The Special EU Programmes Body.

The event celebrated the opening of the new sensory garden for iCARE, which offers opportunities for interactive play for children and adults of varying ages and abilities.

The garden creates different areas to provide a variety of multi-sensory experiences, such as sheltered sensory activity area, sensory path, play area and a garden for growing flowers, fruits and vegetables.  

The new sensory garden also includes a Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) Communications Board, which provides communications support, with particular benefit to children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal and/or have communication difficulties.

Liam Galbraith, Vice-Chairperson iCARE Board of Directors, acted as MC for the event. Keynote speakers included: Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Leas-Chathaoirleach Inishowen MD,  Cllr Paul Canning, Chairperson of the PEACE IV Partnership Committee, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Doreen Friel, Secretary iCARE Board of Directors and Angela Tourish, iCARE Centre Manager.

Fr John Walsh and Rev Judi McGaffin led an interdenominational blessing of the Sensory Garden.

With members of the local community in attendance alongside key stakeholders including representatives of Donegal County Council, iCARE Board of Directors and the Peace IV Partnership, it made for an inspiring event.

The project has re-imagined an undeveloped space and created a shared space to support peace and reconciliation through sensory play.

PICTURED ABOVE: Niamh Clerkin iCARE Manager, Liam Gill iAdult Manager, Cllr Jack Murray Cathaoirleach DCC, Pádraig MacLochlainn TD, Cllr Paul Canning Chairperson PEACE IV Partnership, Liam Galbraith Vice-Chair iCARE Board of Directors, Cllr Nicholas Crossan Leas-Chathaoirleach Inishowen MD, Doreen Friel Secretary iCARE Board of Directors, Anna Kelly iCARE Director, Orla Tracey,  Angela Tourish, Margaret Farren iCARE Director, George McLaughlin iCARE Director, Cllr Rena Donaghey

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media