Twitter lights up with goodwill wishes for our Donegal students

And so it begins
Candles have been lit across the county and prayers have been said by both students as parents as the first State exam takes place this morning. Meanwhile other people and organisations have taken to Twitter to wish our students the very best.
Naomh Conaill were quick off the mark wishing team members well.
Good Luck to all our club members who are starting their Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams this week! pic.twitter.com/J0R9gB7aTf— Naomh Conaill GAA (@NaomhConaillGAA) June 7, 2022
Finn Valley College were also quick to wish their hard-working students all the best today:
Wishing all our students sitting their Junior Cycle / Leaving Certificate / Leaving Cert Applied examinations the very best of luck over the coming days and weeks. #DontStress #DoYourBest #WeBelieveinYou pic.twitter.com/9wtW86XLzz— Finn Valley College (@FinnValleyColl) June 7, 2022
For students who feel they need to speak to someone or feel under stress there are services ready to take calls, one of those being Pieta House:
We want to wish all students taking the Leaving and Junior Cert exams the best of luck tomorrow.— Pieta (@PietaHouse) June 7, 2022
We understand exam time can be stressful but if stress has led to suicidal feelings or self-harming, reach out. Our therapists are available to listen, help and support. pic.twitter.com/eIGxgCqt5q
The Abbey Vocational School were tweeting early this morning:
CLG na nDunaibh were on the ball this am too:
Goodluck to all students who sit their Leaving & Junior Cert exams over the next number of weeks.— CLG na nDúnaibh (@NaDunaibh) June 7, 2022
See you all back on the pitch soon! pic.twitter.com/ZUfK45NXd0
Carndonagh Community School tweeted an upbeat post to support their students yesterday evening.
Good Luck to all our Leaving Cert, L.C.A and Junior Cycle students starting their exams tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/219Hlx0ddz— Carndonagh Community School (@carndonaghcs) June 7, 2022
