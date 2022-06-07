Search

07 Jun 2022

Garda appeal for witnesses after car crashed and abandoned in Malin area

Substantial damage was done to car

Garda appeal for witnesses after car crashed and abandoned in Malin area

Buncrana Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

07 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are seeking information regarding a road traffic collision in the Malin area on Monday, June 6 at 1.15am. 

Gardaí say a silver Audi A4, with partial registration 09 D 247, crashed into a field at Ballylinn, Noriorra, Malin. Substantial damage was done to the car. There were no persons at the scene when arrived.

Quad driver who tried to undertake, struck man and left the scene

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station

It is believed the car was travelling from the direction of Malin Town towards Lagg at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled in that area around that time and who believes that they may have captured this car on their dashcam footage to please make that footage available to gardaí.

Residents were home as burglars raided their home late at night

Residents heard noises downstairs in their home

If anyone who was travelling on the Malin to Lagg road observed a person or people on foot around 1.15am they are being asked to please contact Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20 540.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media