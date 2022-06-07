Garda appeal for witnesses after car crashed and abandoned in Malin area

Buncrana Garda Station
Gardaí are seeking information regarding a road traffic collision in the Malin area on Monday, June 6 at 1.15am.
Gardaí say a silver Audi A4, with partial registration 09 D 247, crashed into a field at Ballylinn, Noriorra, Malin. Substantial damage was done to the car. There were no persons at the scene when arrived.
It is believed the car was travelling from the direction of Malin Town towards Lagg at the time of the collision.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled in that area around that time and who believes that they may have captured this car on their dashcam footage to please make that footage available to gardaí.
If anyone who was travelling on the Malin to Lagg road observed a person or people on foot around 1.15am they are being asked to please contact Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20 540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.