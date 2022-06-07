Gardai appealing for information after crashed car found abandoned in Malin
Gardaí are seeking information regarding a road traffic collision in the Malin area.
Gardaí say that a silver Audi A4, with partial registration 09 D 247, crashed into a field at Ballylinn, Noriorra, Malin early on Monday morning, at approximately 1.15am.
When Gardaí arrived at the scene, nobody was in or around the car, with substantial damage being done to the car.
It’s believed that the car was travelling from the direction of Malin Town towards Lagg at the time of the collision.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled in that area around that time and who believes that they may have captured this car on their dashcam footage to make that footage available to Gardaí.
Also, if anybody travelling on the Malin to Lagg road around that time observed a person or people on foot, they’re being asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 0749320540.
