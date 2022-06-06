Search

06 Jun 2022

'Remote working will ease strain on people battling with cost of living'

Independent councillor says Government must act to help those who are struggling

'Remote working will ease strain on people battling with cost of living'

Cost of petrol and diesel has increased significantly

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

06 Jun 2022 3:40 PM

Email:

news@donegallve.ie

An independent councillor has said he would be very much in favour of people working from home, where possible, should the fuel crisis worsen.

This week, the Irish Independent reports that people will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. An emergency planning exercise held recently between state agencies and the Government proposed three fuel supply deficit scenarios, and possible consequences were presented and discussed. The Irish Independent revealed that in the event of a national fuel crisis, emergency contingency measures may include: All non-essential workers will be ordered to work from home; A limit will be placed on all non-essential car travel; A strict limit on the amount of fuel motorists can buy at any one time and the implementation of an immediate and strict reduction in the speed limit on motorways.

Nursing regulator coming to Donegal to discuss future of profession after Covid-19 pandemic

Councillor Michael McClafferty said that people in rural Ireland is suffering as a result of spiralling fuel costs. He urged employers to allow their staff to work from home as many people are battling to make ends meet, at present.
"You travel forty-five minutes into Letterkenny, get delayed perhaps another fifteen minutes with road works - that leaves you over an hour sitting in your car from when you leave your home," he said.
He said many will travel the same arterial route towards Letterkenny which leaves people sitting in traffic for longer periods of time. He said many people are finding an increase in the cost of living but that very few, if any, are seeing an increase in their wage. He said that tax should be reduced on fuel where possible.

"We need certainly need to be working from home to save money and we certainly need to be looking at wages and getting them increased for people," he said.
The councillor added that the increase in the cost of living and the pandemic has left people under mental strain and the Government should consider looking at providing free counselling in order to help people through this difficult time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media