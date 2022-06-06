'Remote working will ease strain on people battling with cost of living'

An independent councillor has said he would be very much in favour of people working from home, where possible, should the fuel crisis worsen.

This week, the Irish Independent reports that people will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. An emergency planning exercise held recently between state agencies and the Government proposed three fuel supply deficit scenarios, and possible consequences were presented and discussed. The Irish Independent revealed that in the event of a national fuel crisis, emergency contingency measures may include: All non-essential workers will be ordered to work from home; A limit will be placed on all non-essential car travel; A strict limit on the amount of fuel motorists can buy at any one time and the implementation of an immediate and strict reduction in the speed limit on motorways.

Councillor Michael McClafferty said that people in rural Ireland is suffering as a result of spiralling fuel costs. He urged employers to allow their staff to work from home as many people are battling to make ends meet, at present.

"You travel forty-five minutes into Letterkenny, get delayed perhaps another fifteen minutes with road works - that leaves you over an hour sitting in your car from when you leave your home," he said.

He said many will travel the same arterial route towards Letterkenny which leaves people sitting in traffic for longer periods of time. He said many people are finding an increase in the cost of living but that very few, if any, are seeing an increase in their wage. He said that tax should be reduced on fuel where possible.

An increasing number of European countries, cities and regions are making public transport free in a bid to reduce global warming and offset rising fuel costs.https://t.co/JQN6Kmvckr — DW News (@dwnews) June 5, 2022

"We need certainly need to be working from home to save money and we certainly need to be looking at wages and getting them increased for people," he said.

The councillor added that the increase in the cost of living and the pandemic has left people under mental strain and the Government should consider looking at providing free counselling in order to help people through this difficult time.