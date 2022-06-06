Number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Donegal schools continues to grow

Students at Magh Ene College in Bundoran welcoming Ukrainian students to the school
Some 314 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Donegal, the latest figures from the Department of Education show.
There has been a 21% increase in the number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools in the county in the three weeks between May 13 and June 3.
There are 229 students enrolled in primary schools in Donegal with 85 in post-primary schools in the county.
Across the country, 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools. Out of that figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.
The department says that to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.