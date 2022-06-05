Gardaí seek publics help in tracing whereabouts of missing 6 year old boy

Michael O’Connell
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 6 year old boy who may be in the North or border region.
Michael O’Connell was reported missing to Gardaí in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Friday and is believed to be in the company of adult relatives.
An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare.
Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.
Information is also being sought on the whereabouts of the following three vehicles;
151-WH-2454 Silver BMW 418
131-WH-1629 Blue Audi A4
00-WH-5417 Fiat Campervan
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
