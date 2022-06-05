Minister meets Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail team to discuss project progress

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, recently met with the team of Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail at the site of their new school building in Moville to discuss project progress.

The Gaelscoil, which was granted planning permission by Donegal County Council in 2022 following funding being granted in 2017, is currently based at Moville GAA Club and the primary school is moving to the site of the old boys’ school in Moville.

Commenting on the meeting and his visit, the Minister said: “It was tremendous to get the opportunity to meet the team and to see the significant progress on the Gaelscoil build to date.

"It is vitally important for the Gaelscoil to have its own building to continue its great work for the Moville community. I look forward to the project being completed.

"Congratulations to all the board, staff, parents and students for their work to date and for making this happen.”