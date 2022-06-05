Pushing Donegal to the ‘fore’ in the United States

Tourism Ireland is teaming up with the NBC Golf Channel to promote Donegal and Ireland to golfers in the United States.

The partnership involves new promotional videos showcasing some of our superb golf courses and reminding US golfers that now is the time to book a golf holiday to Ireland.

Golf Channel host Alexandra O'Laughlin and a film crew have been here this week, filming lots of great content at some of our top golf courses, including Ballyliffin and the new St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna.

Filming also includes a Donegal tweed experience with Magee 1866 and a visit to The Harbour Bar in Downings.

The videos will be promoted by the Golf Channel on its digital and social channels later this year, reaching millions of viewers.

They will also air on the Golf Channel around coverage of the Irish Open, which is set to take place at Mount Juliet from 30 June to 3 July; and around the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm and Massereene, taking place in August.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: "We are delighted to partner with NBC Golf Channel once again, to showcase some of our top golf courses to a huge audience of potential American golf holidaymakers.

"The videos will remind viewers that Ireland offers American golfers the complete package – with some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes – and that now is the time to book that trip.

"Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting US golfers.”