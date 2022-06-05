Search

05 Jun 2022

Nursing regulator coming to Donegal to discuss future of profession after Covid-19 pandemic

Sheila McClelland, CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jun 2022 1:58 PM

The body which regulates nursing and midwifery will visit Donegal next week to discuss the future of the professions after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) will host a discussion event in Letterkenny.

The Donegal event, which will be held in ATU Letterkenny, will focus on mental health nursing.

NMBI’s President and CEO and senior directors will be in attendance at the event.

President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, said: “This Summer Series has been designed to facilitate open conversations about the practice of nurses and midwives and the innovations taking place in our professions right now.”

NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland said: “Senior NMBI staff members will be in attendance listening to our professionals about how they work now in 2022 and how they hope to work into the future.

“We will also be sharing insights and data from our Register of Nurses and Midwives following the digitisation of the registration process.”

There are around 80,000 registered nurses and midwives in Ireland.

Director of Education, Policy and Standards at NMBI, Carolyn Donohoe, said: “The Summer Series is a wonderful opportunity to take NMBI outside Dublin to different college campuses; to listen and to discuss new innovations in nursing and midwifery and to examine how our professions can adapt and change in the years ahead to lead on improvements for our health service users.”

All of the Summer Series events are free. Tickets are available on EventBrite.

