Walkers encouraged to take part in Concern Scalp Mountain Charity Walk

The Derry Concern group is holding its annual Scalp Montain Walk and collection on Sunday, June 12 beginning at 2.00pm.

The walkers going up Scalp will enjoy the experience of fresh air, exercise and the views of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

The walk also has a serious purpose in that all the walkers will be asked to contribute to the work of Concern primarily in Ukraine but in all the other countries where their work continues.

The walk begins at 2.00pm. Walkers are encouraged to start no later than 3.00pm.

The walk can be accessed from Burnfoot and will be well signposted. Car parking is available. Scalp Mountain is over 1,500 ft but there is a tarmac road to the top which makes it a tough but safe climb.

The walk takes most walkers about two hours up and down. All are welcome.

Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and rain gear. Even though it will be in the middle of June conditions can be challenging. The walk is suitable for children with parental guidance.