Buncrana set to host Donegal's first ever Pride event

Buncrana is set to host Donegal’s first ever Pride event today.

The fun-filled day will get underway at 3pm.

The parade will begin at Scoil Mhuire and makes its way along St Mary's Road and then through Main Street before ending at the car park at Buncrana Library.

Road closures will be in place from 2.30pm - 5pm at the following locations: Aileach Road; St Mary’s Road; Church Street; Castle Avenue and Main Street. Diversions will be in place.

Jen McCarron, spokesperson for Inishowen Pride, said: “This will be a fun and family-friendly event that will celebrate the diversity of our community. The event presents an opportunity to recognize the progress that has been made to treat all community members equally and ensure that everyone feels like they belong.

"Over the years, many people were not fully accepted or welcomed here because of their identity. Many left to find that sense of belonging elsewhere. Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ people in Ireland are still facing many challenges today.”



She continued: “This is an important time for the wider community to show support. Our young people should no longer have to question their value in the same way LGBTQ+ people did in the past.

“Celebrations like this are a sign of hope for everyone but are especially important for the LGBTQ+ young people in our community.

“We are excited that this year’s celebration coincides with the bank holiday weekend in June with many traveling home to join in the festivities. This event will give a strong, warm message to members our LGBTQ+ community that they are welcome and valued.

"We anticipate that local families and friends will be there to show their solidarity on the day of the parade alongside visitors and those who return home for the event.

"We are delighted to have received so much interest and offers of support from national organisations, local businesses, community groups and others who want to come on board and help us make this a meaningful event in Inishowen.”