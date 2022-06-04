Caravan, camping, campervan and motorhome grant scheme for voluntary organisations now open

Donegal County Council has opened a second call for the Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome grant scheme targeting voluntary or community-based groups.

The grant scheme will be open until the end of June, and will focus on supporting new and additional overnight facilities in locations currently underserved in the county.

The grant is eligible for the development of overnight facilities including signage, site markings, site improvements, ground works for new spaces, black and grey water disposal, charging points and lighting.

The grant is only available for sites that can provide at least four additional spaces for overnight campers, campervans and motorhomes visitors and avoiding the displacement of existing services will be a key consideration.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray believes the grant scheme can provide an opportunity for new revenue streams for voluntary organisations.

Cllr Murray said: “This phase of the Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome grant scheme is targeting voluntary based groups and will we believe help to expand on the overnight accommodation options for the caravan, camping, campervan and motorhome sector and also provide a new and alternative income stream for groups in the county.

"As with the first call of the scheme, Donegal County Council are seeking to ensure the development of options for visitors in the sector while protecting those businesses who are already providing these services.”

The funding is recoupable, and funds can be drawn down once evidence of payment and related documentation is received by Donegal County Council. The application process is now open, with a closing date of June 30.

Application forms are available on the Donegal County Council website at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/business/ developingourtourismsector/.

For further information contact Amanda McNamee by emailing CCCgrantscheme@donegalcoco.ie or phone 074-9172282.