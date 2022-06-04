Search

04 Jun 2022

Gardai to be out in force over Bank Holiday Weekend

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detect a vehicle travelling at 142km/ph in a 100km/ph zone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Gardai across Donegal will be out in force over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardaí will be conducting high visibility checkpoints and speed checks.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: "Our focus will be the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving and the non-wearing of seat-belts.

"Slow down and ensure that you remain within the legal speed limit at all times.

"Never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you do, you will risk your life and the lives of others.

"Ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.

"Do not use/hold a mobile phone while driving.

"Our priority is to keep people safe, so please make responsible decisions this weekend and always in relation to road safety and help save lives.”

Meanwhile, the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 142km/ph in a 100km/ph zone. Road surfaces were also slippery at the time due to the rainfall. Gardaí have urged all road users to leave extra time for their journeys and to slow down.

Multiple motorists were also caught speeding in Donegal Town yesterday by the Roads Policing Unit, including one driver going in excess of 135km/hr.

Fixed charge penalty notices will be issued and the drivers will receive 3 penalty points and a fine of €80.

